Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $841.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56.
In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,130. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.