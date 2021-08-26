Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $841.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,130. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

