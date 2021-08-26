Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.89. 92,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,787. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.66. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

