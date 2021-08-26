Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.41. 23,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,787. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

