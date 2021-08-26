Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $952.65 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

