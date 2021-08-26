Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%.

PAHC stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.69. 3,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,807. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $919.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

