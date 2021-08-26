Petco Health and Wellness’ (WOOF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.07.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.86 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87.
In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
