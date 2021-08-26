Petco Health and Wellness’ (WOOF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.86 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

