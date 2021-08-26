Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,275.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of ILPMY remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.
About Permanent TSB Group
