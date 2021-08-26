Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Short Interest Update

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,275.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ILPMY remained flat at $$1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59. Permanent TSB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

