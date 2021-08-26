Pepemon Pepeballs Hits Market Cap of $1.69 Million (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $120.88 or 0.00257207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $143,519.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00052285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.22 or 0.00755810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00097378 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

