Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $317.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEN remained flat at $$269.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 71,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,088. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,303,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth $135,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.