Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Gap Down to $79.05

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.05, but opened at $76.35. Pentair shares last traded at $76.24, with a volume of 7,231 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Get Pentair alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.