Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,007. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $152.19 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

