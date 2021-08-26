Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.22. 146,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,191. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

