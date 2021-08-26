Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $151.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $152.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 773,459 shares of company stock worth $90,685,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.