Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.44.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,052,531.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,146.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 773,459 shares of company stock valued at $90,685,874. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

