Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 187.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 773,459 shares of company stock valued at $90,685,874. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after buying an additional 570,298 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

