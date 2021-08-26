Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

PGC stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $491,200 over the last 90 days. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 576.5% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 117,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after buying an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 206,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

