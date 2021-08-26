PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells $3,431,172.96 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $277.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.