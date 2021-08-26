PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells $3,431,172.96 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of PYPL stock opened at $277.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $326.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.