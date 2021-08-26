Patron (PAT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.87 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Patron has a market cap of $1.87 million and $5,378.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.28 or 0.00753047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00098112 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

