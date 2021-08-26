Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,855.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,855 ($37.30) and last traded at GBX 63.34 ($0.83), with a volume of 15060891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.10 ($0.69).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pantheon Resources from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.56. The stock has a market cap of £417.66 million and a P/E ratio of -25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

