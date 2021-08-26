Palo Alto Networks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 13,987 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,186% compared to the typical volume of 1,088 put options.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $447.05 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $449.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

