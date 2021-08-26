Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Summit Insights

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Summit Insights in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $500.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $425.00. Summit Insights’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PANW. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $449.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

