Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.15-7.25 EPS.

PANW stock traded up $11.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $458.65. 90,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,778. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $449.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $463.69.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

