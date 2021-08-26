Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $420.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $439.90 and last traded at $432.34, with a volume of 58478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.57.
PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.31.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
