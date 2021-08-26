Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $420.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $439.90 and last traded at $432.34, with a volume of 58478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $372.57.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $4,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

