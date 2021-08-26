Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

Shares of PANW opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $449.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 113,918 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

