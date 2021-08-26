Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $515.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $463.69.

NYSE PANW opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $449.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

