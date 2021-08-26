Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at Oppenheimer

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

PANW stock opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $449.78. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,840,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

