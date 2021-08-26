PagerDuty (PD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect PagerDuty to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PagerDuty to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PD stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $308,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

