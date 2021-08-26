Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.85. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.