Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives $119.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $16,160,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

OXM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.44. 78,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,605. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,868.80 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

