Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.19 Million

Brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post $308.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.90 million and the lowest is $306.06 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $191.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.06. 403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,605. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,868.80 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

