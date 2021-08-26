Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Shares Down 0.2%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.05. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Oxford Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Oxford Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Oxford Bank that provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and investment retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.