Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.25. 1,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,077. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.83.

