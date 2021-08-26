Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,395 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after acquiring an additional 698,321 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after acquiring an additional 664,240 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $166.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.83. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

