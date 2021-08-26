Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 919 shares of company stock valued at $226,265. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $247.28. 4,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

