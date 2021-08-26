Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.19. 21,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

