Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 43.1% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 40.3% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth $2,744,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded up $13.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,277.30. 1,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,189.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

