Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 6,758 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,006. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $458.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

