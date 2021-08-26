Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after buying an additional 208,493 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

MGNI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.30. 11,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,235. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,627. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.