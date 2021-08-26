O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.71. O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 19,582 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.93.

