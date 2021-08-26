Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.86. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. Analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,612 shares of company stock worth $9,103,367. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

