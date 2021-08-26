O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 5,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $6.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $600.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,023. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $589.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

