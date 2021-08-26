Oppenheimer Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $475.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $463.69.

NYSE PANW opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.31. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $449.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

