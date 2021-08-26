Oppenheimer Cuts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $175.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT stock opened at $128.44 on Monday. Freshpet has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -305.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.82.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,455,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,684,605 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 228.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.