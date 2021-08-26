Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,292 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 66,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $91.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

