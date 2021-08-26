Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $78.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

