Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60.

