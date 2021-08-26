Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 14,320 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 65.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,668 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,835,000 after purchasing an additional 940,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

