Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,568 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $159,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. Analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIDS. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

