Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ryder System by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on R shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

