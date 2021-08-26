Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,994 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.